It could be argued that Huddersfield Town's squad is somewhat under strength following a summer transfer window where not much business was done.

The Terriers' new American owner Kevin Nagle opted not to change much at all in Neil Warnock's squad, and then he replaced the veteran recently with Darren Moore, leaving him with somewhat of an interesting mix of options at his disposal.

According to estimates taken by Capology, we have taken the six highest-paid Huddersfield players according to the website and ranked them from worst to best in terms of how value for money they are - let's take a look!

6 Danny Ward

With an estimated weekly wage of £22,500, Ward isn't exactly giving much in terms of goals when it comes to his earnings.

Ward had a stint at Huddersfield between 2011 and 2015 where he was similarly unprolific, but he was given another chance when returning in 2020.

He did score 10 times during the 2021-22 season as Town made it to the play-off final, but that was reduced to just the five goals last year and in five league appearances in 2023-24, the 32-year-old is yet to hit the back of the net.

If his wage is correct, then Huddersfield are overpaying.

5 Delano Burgzorg

Burgzorg is estimated to be getting paid around £15,000 a week, having joined from German outfit Mainz on loan.

The Dutch forward is hard to judge considering he's been at Town less than two months, but he has scored two goals and has perhaps looked the biggest goalthreat for Warnock and Moore.

If he starts to score more though for the Terriers, Burgzorg will move up this list, and goals are definitely what the club need right now.

4 David Kasumu

At an estimated £9,423 a week, Kasumu is on a decent contract for a player that was plucked from League One side MK Dons last year.

Kasumu wasn't always starting in his debut year for the club, but he did rack up 34 appearances with all but one of those coming in Championship action.

The 24-year-old has been restricted to just three league outings in 2023-24 due to injuries, but Kasumu is versatile and offers something decent when it comes to tackling and winning the ball back and provides decent value for money.

3 Jonathan Hogg

One of the estimated top earners on £18,462 a week, Hogg has been a model of consistency in the middle of the park for the Terriers for a number of years.

Signing in 2013 from Watford, Hogg has played 347 matches and counting for Huddersfield and continues to be a starting figure as well as captain at the age of 34.

His wages aren't cheap if the estimates are correct, but Hogg provides much-needed experience for a squad that has a lot of younger talents in it.

2 Josh Koroma

At an estimated £8,500 per week, Koroma's earnings are reasonable enough, even if he has been inconsistent in his time at Town.

Koroma really came to life in the 2020-21 season, scoring six times before suffering a hamstring injury which hampered most of the rest of his campaign, and come the 2022-23 campaign he had been loaned out by Danny Schofield to Portsmouth.

Reintegrated under mainly Warnock last season, there is definitely a Championship-level player in Koroma, and at the age of 24 he could get better.

1 Jack Rudoni

Huddersfield paid a reported £800,000 to AFC Wimbledon for midfielder Rudoni last summer, and after a slow start he's starting to show that he could become a top, top player.

With an estimated weekly wage of £11,923, Rudoni isn't exactly cheap and is expectedly one of the club's top earners and you'd expect him to get better as the 2023-24 season goes on.

Scoring twice in the Championship already this season, Rudoni has matched last years tally already and he could prove to be serious value for money in a few years' time.