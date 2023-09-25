Highlights Darren Moore has been appointed as the new manager of Huddersfield Town, following his successful promotion with Sheffield Wednesday.

Celebrities such as Sir Patrick Stewart, Jodie Whittaker, Reece Dinsdale, Ryan Sidebottom, and Zoe Lucker are known supporters of the club.

These famous faces have expressed their love for the Terriers through various means, from social media posts to interviews and public support.

Huddersfield Town are preparing for a new era following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Moore led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season before departing Hillsborough in June after a disagreement with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri, but he is back in work after replacing Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium.

Warnock guided the Terriers to safety after his appointment in February and he agreed a one-year deal to stay on at the club this summer, but despite a positive start to the season, the club opted to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Among the fans hoping that Moore will succeed in West Yorkshire will be a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club?

Sir Patrick Stewart

Stewart is undoubtedly Town's most famous supporter.

Born in the West Yorkshire town of Mirfield, Stewart has gone on to become an acclaimed actor, appearing a number of films such as Star Trek and X-Men, as well as featuring in a host of theatre productions.

Stewart received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996, and he was knighted for services to drama in 2010.

The 83-year-old has made no secret of his love for the Terriers, and he spoke to the club's YouTube channel to give his reaction to the 3-2 win at Watford in April.

Jodie Whittaker

Whittaker is an actress who starred in Broadchurch before being announced as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who in 2017, becoming the first woman to assume the role.

The 41-year-old's final episodes as the Doctor aired last year, and she has since appeared in a number of dramas.

Whittaker is a big Town fan and the club tweeted their support for her ahead of her first appearance in Doctor Who in 2018.

Reece Dinsdale

Dinsdale is an actor best known for playing Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street and Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale.

The 64-year-old's final scenes in Emmerdale aired in 2021, but he has remained at the show as a director.

Dinsdale frequently comments on the Terriers' fortunes on social media, most recently sharing his reaction to Moore's appointment as manager.

Ryan Sidebottom

Sidebottom is a cricketer who played for Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, winning five County Championships before retiring in 2017.

The 45-year-old also featured for England at international level, winning the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010.

Despite making his name in cricket, Sidebottom is a keen football fan and he follows his hometown club.

Sidebottom's father Arnie played for Huddersfield between 1975 and 1978 after making the move from Manchester United, scoring five goals in 61 appearances for the club.

In addition to his football career, Arnie was a cricketer and like his son, he also represented Yorkshire and England.

Zoe Lucker

Lucker is an actress known for her roles in shows such as Footballers Wives, Eastenders, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks, exiting the latter in 2016.

The 49-year-old was born in Huddersfield, studying acting at the Oscars Academy of Performing Arts in the town, and she is known to be a Terriers fan.