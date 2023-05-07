Against all odds, Huddersfield Town are staying in the Championship after an incredible turnaround under Neil Warnock.

The Terriers were all-but down following March 11th's 1-0 loss at West Brom, yet here they are planning for another season in the Championship after Warnock's miracle return of results.

The club, then, can now begin to look ahead to the summer, and begin planning for life in the second tier once again next season.

After such a difficult season, there will no doubt be plenty of incomings and outgoings, including a new manager, with Warnock having only taken over on a short-term deal.

Huddersfield Town's 5 most expensive signings

With that said, with the upcoming transfer market in mind, we're taking a look at each club's five record signings and where they are currently at.

It's very, very unlikely Huddersfield come close to matching some of the fees paid for these players below this summer.

5 - Adama Diakhaby - £9m (Yorkshire Live)

In at number five on this list, and Huddersfield Town's fifth most expensive signing ever is winger Adama Diakhaby.

At just 22-years-old, the former French youth international joined the club back in the summer of 2018 from AS Monaco.

Diakhaby would go on to make just 48 appearances for the club after making the move, though, scoring no goals in that time. The Frenchman was eventually moved on in 2021.

Now 26, Diakhaby finds himself playing in Azerbaijan, having signed for Qarabag FK back in January.

4 - Alex Pritchard - £12m (talkSPORT)

Remarkably, Huddersfield Town's fourth most expensive signing ever is midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The now Sunderland player joined the club back in 2017, when aged just 24-years-old.

During his time at the club, Pritchard went on to make 83 appearances for the Terriers, scoring and assisting three each.

Currently, at Sunderland as mentioned above, now 30, the attacking midfielder has featured impressively in the Championship this season.

3 - Isaac Mbenza - £11m (Yorkshire Live)

Another attacking player to make this list, and Huddersfield Town's third most expensive signing is Isaac Mbenza.

Joining the club in 2018, Mbenza had a mixed time with the Terriers, with his best season at the club having yielded five league goals and eight league assists in the 2020/21 campaign.

Eventually leaving to play in Qatar, Mbenza now plays his football in Belgium with RSC Charleroi.

2 - Steve Mounie - £11m (The Sun)

Huddersfield Town's second most expensive ever signing is centre-forward Steve Mounie.

At 22, the striker joined from Montpellier, but things did not quite work out as expected at the John Smith's Stadium.

He did score 19 goals and register seven assists for the Terriers during his time at the club, though.

These days, Mounie plays in Ligue 1 for Stade Brestois.

1 - Terence Kongolo - £17.5m (Sky Sports)

Last but certainly not least, at number one on this list is defender Terence Kongolo.

The Dutchman joined the Terriers from AS Monaco in the January window in 2018, initially on loan, before a permanent deal was agreed in the summer that same year.

In total, Kongolo made 60 Huddersfield Town appearances.

These days, the Dutchman turns out in the French second tier for AC Le Havre.