Huddersfield Town have had a turbulent decade.

There have been some really memorable moments between 2013 and 2023, including the club's promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Survival the following year was another high, albeit followed by the low of 2018/19 as they crashed out of the top-flight with a whimper.

Three relegation battles in four years have followed, with a remarkable run to another Championship play-off final in 2021/22 under Carlos Corberan thrown in - a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest denied Huddersfield a Premier League return.

Huddersfield Town's underwhelming signings

Huddersfield's recruitment since promotion to the Premier League has not quite been good enough on the whole.

The signings made in the Premier League turned out to not be good enough, and the club have spent time recovering financially since.

We are exploring THREE of Town's most underwhelming signings of the last decade - a task in itself narrowing a huge pool of players down - and where they currently are.

Adama Diakhaby

As per Yorkshire Live, the fee that brought Diakhaby to Huddersfield in 2018 was around the £9m mark - an expensive outlay on a player that was never really good enough when he pulled on a Town shirt.

The winger failed to score in his 48 appearances for the club and managed to only register four assists.

He left permanently in February 2021 after a loan stint with Nottingham Forest, joining Amiens.

Currently, he's on the books with Qarabag FK in Azerbaijan.

Did Jason Puncheon play for Huddersfield Town?

It's fairly easy to forget that Puncheon did infact pull on a Huddersfield shirt during his career.

That came back in January 2019, when he signed for the Terriers as they slipped towards Premier League relegation. The midfielder made only seven appearances in all competitions for the Terriers.

Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot league were his last club.

How is Alex Pritchard getting on with Sunderland?

TalkSPORT reported at the time Huddersfield signed Pritchard that the attacking midfielder had cost £12m. Like Diakhaby, he never lived up to that price-tag during his time in West Yorkshire, with six goal involvements in 83 appearances.

Since leaving the John Smith's Stadium, Pritchard has linked up with Sunderland, helping them win promotion out of League One in 2022.

On his return to the Championship, he scored four goals and registered seven assists, playing his part in Sunderland's run to the play-offs. He also scored against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium during the 2022/23 season.