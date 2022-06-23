Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town’s 2022/23 Championship fixtures revealed

13 mins ago

Huddersfield Town  will begin the 2022/23 campaign with a fixture against recently relegated Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

The 22/23 fixture list has been confirmed this morning, with Burnley set to head to Huddersfield on Friday 29th July for the opening fixture of the EFL season, live on Sky Sports.

Carlos Corberan’s side then travel to Birmingham City on the following weekend, before facing Stoke City (H), Norwich City (A), Coventry City (A), West Brom (H) and Bristol City (A) before the end of August.

Boxing Day will see Huddersfield take on Preston North End at Deepdale, whilst Town’s New Year’s fixture will be against Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Yorkshire derbies with Sheffield United will take place at Bramall Lane on December 10th and at the John Smith’s Stadium on April 22nd.

Huddersfield’s season will conclude at home against Reading FC on Saturday 6th May 2023.

