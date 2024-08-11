Highlights Sorba Thomas went from non-league to Ligue 1 in just a few years – Huddersfield's gamble paid off.

Sorba Thomas is currently preparing for life in Ligue 1 with Nantes rather than League One with Huddersfield Town, and it's fair to say that his long-term future at the John Smith's Stadium is up in the air.

However, just three-and-half years since joining the Terriers from non-league side, Boreham Wood, Thomas is preparing for a loan spell in one of Europe's top five leagues, so it's clear to see that his move to Huddersfield has been a success.

Thomas was an unknown quantity when Huddersfield signed him in January 2021, but he showed he was capable of making the leap from the National League to the Championship straight away.

Regardless of how his time with the club ends, whether that be a permanent exit next summer or a return to the John Smith's Stadium, there's no denying that their gamble to sign Thomas in January 2021 has paid off.

Sorba Thomas proved an excellent signing for Huddersfield Town

It's quite rare to see a player make a seamless transition from the National League to the Championship, but that's exactly what Thomas did in 2021.

He played a bit-part role for the Terriers during the 2020/21 season, but the 2021/22 season saw Thomas come into his own and become a mainstay in Carlos Corberan's side in what was his first full season at the club.

The winger played a whopping 51 times for the Terriers during the 2021/22 season, helping Corberan's unfancied side reach the play-off final, and he registered three goals and 16 assists in all competitions during his first full season in West Yorkshire.

Thomas' form in the early part of the 21/22 campaign also saw him called up to the Wales squad, and he became an international footballer just months after playing in non-league.

He also made a bright start to the 2022/23 season, but he couldn't quite reach the same levels of form after Wales' World Cup campaign and was subsequently loaned to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

However, he returned to the John Smith's Stadium for the 2023/24 season, and despite playing in a side that was relegated, he was a real shining light for the Terriers.

He scored four times and registered nine assists for Huddersfield last season, but some of his stats were mightily impressive, and some of the best in the league.

According to Fotmob, Thomas created the most chances in the Championship last season (123), the most successful crosses (148), and the most expected assists (13.31).

Sorba Thomas' 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 41 Starts 39 Goals 4 Assists 9 Chances created 123 Successful crosses 148 Successful dribbles 43 Pass accuracy 64.5% Fouls won 58 Duels won 41.3%

Considering he was playing in a side that were relegated, these stats are even more impressive, and it's easy to see why he didn't fancy life in League One.

Regardless of how it ends and what the future holds, there's no denying that signing Thomas was a gamble that paid off for Huddersfield.

Sorba Thomas could make Huddersfield Town big money next summer

If Thomas impresses across the English Channel with Nantes, Huddersfield could be set to make money off him next season.

He's contracted to Huddersfield until the summer of 2026, but Nice have an option to buy him so if he impresses in Ligue 1, the Terriers are likely to make a sale.

However, if Nantes opt against a permanent move, playing in one of Europe's top five leagues will surely put him in the shop window, and it's hard to envisage a situation where Thomas is playing for Huddersfield during the 2025/26 season, no matter what league they're in.

It speaks volumes about how much Thomas has developed at Huddersfield Town that he's gone from a non-league player to playing in the French top-flight in three-and-half-years, and should give the club confidence that they can repeat the trick again with hidden gems.

If the Terriers make a decent fee from selling Thomas in the years to come, it'll only reinforce the notion that signing the Welshman from Boreham Wood was a gamble which has seriously paid off.