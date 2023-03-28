Huddersfield Town have struggled in the Championship this season and heading into April there's quite a serious threat of relegation into League One.

The average supporter has had their patience tested over a season that's seen Danny Schofield, Mark Fotheringham and, now, Neil Warnock look to turn things around.

If the average supporter has had their patience tested, so to will those celebrity supporters we know follow Huddersfield quite faithfully.

On the topic of famous fans, we've flicked back through the archives here, identifying 10 that are known followers of the Terriers:

10 Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart is Huddersfield's most famous supporter.

Born locally in Mirfield, the Star Trek actor supports the Terriers whenever he can and was in attendance in 2017 when the club won promotion to the Premier League.

As celebrity supporters go throughout England, you don't get much more high-profile than a legend of TV and film.

9 Reece Dinsdale

Reece Dinsdale is another Huddersfield-supporting actor.

Dinsdale has featured on soaps like Coronation Street and Emerdale over his career alongside series like Waterloo Road and Silent Witness.

Here he is referencing Huddersfield on Twitter back in 2021.

8 David Peace

David Peace is best-known for being the author of Leeds United book 'The Damned United', focusing on Brian Clough's 44-day spell in-charge at Elland Road.

Ironically, Peace is actually a Huddersfield Town fan.

7 Ryan Sidebottom

Sidebottom is a former cricketer for Yorkshire and England, born in Huddersfield and supporter of the Terriers.

The 45-year-old's Dad, Arnie Sidebottom, played for Huddersfield in the 1970s and was also on the books at Manchester United.

6 Harold Wilson

Harold Wilson is a former British Prime Minister, who served as the Labour Party leader across the 1960s and 1970s.

Wilson was born in Huddersfield in 1916 and supported Town throughout their glory years at the start of the nineteen-hundreds.

5 Danny Kirrane

Back to acting now, with Danny Kirrane another Huddersfield-born actor that's a Terriers fan.

Kirrane has featured on The Inbetweeners and in the Game of Thornes amongst other things.

4 Chris Fountain

Chris Fountain is an ex-Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoakes actor and also starred on ITV show Dancing on Ice.

The 35-year-old is Bradford-born but a big Huddersfield Town fan.

Here he is celebrating Town's recent win over Millwall on Twitter:

3 Zoe Lucker

Zoe Lucker was a star of ITV series Footballers' Wives and also had a stint on Eastenders later in her career.

The 48-year-old was born in Huddersfield and is said to be a Town fan.

2 Andrew Gale

Andrew Gale is the second cricketer on this list, with the Yorkshire batsman well-known for supporting Huddersfield.

1 Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker is another born locally to Huddersfield in Skelmanthorpe and is reportedly a Huddersfield Town supporter.

The 40-year-old was the thirteenth doctor in BBC long-running series Doctor Who, becoming the first female to take on that lead role. She has also starred in Broadchurch.