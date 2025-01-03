On New Year's Eve, Football League World exclusively revealed that Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Hardie is of interest to both Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.

The 27-year-old has netted just one goal this term and, according to our sources, the duo are willing to pay up to £2 million for the Pilgrims number nine.

This season, both sides have struggled to secure consistent goals from their front-men, with the likes of Paul Mullin at Wrexham and Callum Marshall at Huddersfield struggling to make a consistent impact, as well as their other options at the top end of the pitch.

This could see them turn to the reasonably experienced Hardie, who during his League One career has netted 34 goals and provided 15 assists in 131 games.

Ryan Hardie's League One Career Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances 131 Minutes 7,934 Goals 34 Assists 15 Minutes per contribution 162

Huddersfield Town backed to complete Ryan Hardie transfer coup

For a Huddersfield perspective on the matter, we turned to our resident Terriers pundit, Graeme Rayner, to share his thoughts on whether the club should pursue a deal for Hardie.

On this topic, Graeme told FLW: "It is a tricky one, as if he is the only striker we are signing, then he is not the answer. We need more than one. That is beyond a shadow of a doubt really.

"The only permanent striker we have got who is worth playing is Josh Koroma, and he has been playing as a left-wing back.

"Other than that, we have got Callum Marshall, who is on loan, and Danny Ward, whose injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. Freddie Ladapo is not up to the standard that we need and is one of the worst signings we have made in recent years.

"If he (Hardie) is one of two strikers who come in, then I would say, 'Yes, great'."

Continuing, Rayner expressed his admiration for what Hardie brings to the table but emphasised that he would be delighted if the club could also secure a quick and clinical striker to complement his potential deal.

Finally, the Huddersfield pundit added: "If we only sign Hardie, then I expect our lack of goals from up-front will continue."

Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff should chase double striker deal in January

In truth, it is difficult to disagree with Rayner. While players like Marshall and Ward have performed reasonably well for the team, Huddersfield need greater goal contributions from their strikers if they are to mount a serious challenge for the top three.

Currently, they sit seven points adrift of Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers, who have set the standard in League One this season.

If they are to close this gap, then an overhaul up front may be the correct way forward, as having strikers similar to Richard Kone at the Chairboys or Jay Stansfield at the Blues would be of great benefit. Currently, that duo sit just behind Louie Barry in terms of goals scored and that level of contribution is needed for a promotion push.

Hardie could prove just one piece of the puzzle then and signing a complimentary forward alongside the Plymouth number nine seems the correct move.