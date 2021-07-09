Huddersfield Town will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Huddersfield Town endured a frustrating league campaign last term, whilst under the watchful eye of Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers finished 20th in the Championship table, as they struggled for any sort of momentum in the second tier – narrowly avoiding relegation.

We’ve already seen new faces arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, and the club’s supporters will be hoping they can see those new additions settle into life with the Championship side swiftly.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead, as Corberan looks to prepare for the 2021/22 season, where they’ll be eager to challenge higher up the second tier standings.

Huddersfield are set to take on Derby County in their season opener, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test up against Wayne Rooney’s side.

We take a look at THREE transfer situations that Huddersfield Town will want sorted before the new league campaign gets underway.

Lewis O’Brien’s future

O’Brien has caught the eye with some strong performances for Huddersfield Town in recent seasons, and that evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Terriers midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to land O’Brien’s signature this summer.

The 22-year-old is contracted with Huddersfield Town until 2022, but the Yorkshire-based side will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Additional depth in defence

Huddersfield conceded 71 goals in the 2020/21 season Championship season, and additional strength in depth could certainly be beneficial before their season opener takes place.

Nottingham Forest full-back Jordan Gabriel is one of the Terriers’ rumoured transfer targets, although they face tough competition from the likes of Blackpool to strike an agreement to land the defender’s signature.

Squad rotation is key during a season, and Carlos Corberan is evidently keen to add to his options in defence in the near future.

Potential for forwards to depart?

Huddersfield Town have signed Jordan Rhodes already during the summer transfer window, and the club’s supporters will be hoping to see him impress in his second spell with the Yorkshire-based side.

But Rhodes’ arrival means that the Terriers have a considerable amount of options in attack, which could limit game time for the likes of Josh Koroma (pictured above) and Danny Ward.

It wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see one of them depart before the new Championship season gets underway in August.