Huddersfield Town weighing up shock Danny Cowley decision

Huddersfield Town are reportedly close to sacking manager Danny Cowley just nine months after his arrival at the Yorkshire club.

The Terriers slipped to their second consecutive defeat since the Championship restart on Sunday as Nottingham Forest beat them 3-1 at the City Ground.

That result has left Huddersfield in the bottom three on goal difference and facing the prospect of back-to-back relegation after they came down from the Premier League last term.

Cowley left League One side Lincoln City to take charge of the Championship club in September, with the Terriers second-bottom in the league.

They have certainly been improved since Cowley’s arrival but, according to Football Insider, his days at the John Smith’s Stadium could be numbered.

The report claims that there is now serious pressure on Cowley and his assistant coach and brother Nicky to keep their jobs.

The club hierarchy are understood to feel that they make need to take drastic action to ensure the Terriers aren’t relegated down to League One this term.

It is thought that they may be given one more game to turn things around, making the midweek clash with Birmingham City a pivotal one for the Huddersfield boss.

Cowley’s men travel to St Andrew’s to face a Blues side that are yet to win since the restart but produced an impressive comeback against Hull City on the weekend.

The Verdict

This is a real shock and, to me, feels like a panicked, knee jerk reaction, and not the right call.

The Terriers have looked improved since the arrival of Cowley and he looks like a coach that wants to build something long-term there – as he did at Lincoln.

That said, there is no denying that the threat of relegation looks very real for Huddersfield and the managerial changes for fellow strugglers like Middlesbrough and Luton Town appear to have worked so far.

The Yorkshire club may be hoping if they pull the trigger it would have a similar impact.