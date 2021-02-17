Huddersfield Town weighing up move for free agent

Huddersfield Town are weighing up a move for free agent midfielder Ravel Morrison, according to Alan Nixon.

Town have been hampered with several injuries to key players this season, with creative midfielder Carel Eiting among those to have endured spells on the sidelines.

Eiting was a key cog in Carlos Corberan’s midfield in the first half of the campaign, but they have lacked goal threat and creativity since he returned to parent club Ajax due to his injury.

Are you Huddersfield Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Terriers quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Huddersfield Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Brentford Luton Town Norwich City Reading

According to Alan Nixon, the Terriers are weighing up a move for Ravel Morrison, who is available to sign on a free transfer.

Morrison has been without a club since the start of January, leaving ADO Den Haag having played only five times for the club.

He hasn’t played a regular amount of games in recent seasons, and Huddersfield are set to bring him in on almost a trial period to monitor his fitness levels.

The Verdict

You’ve got to feel sorry for Morrison as whenever he signs for a club, everybody sees it as a bit of a risk.

It’s one of them ones where, if he gets his attitude sorted and gets properly settled, then his talent will do the talking.

He’s an exceptional footballer on his day and has been spoken highly of by the likes of Alex Ferguson and many others.

Huddersfield need a bit of inspiration from midfield, and Morrison would be a good addition on a free transfer I feel.