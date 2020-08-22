Huddersfield Town are lining-up a bid for Benfica B forward Chris Willock, reports Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town weighing up move for European forward

Willock, 22, is known to Huddersfield fans. He spent the first-half of last season on-loan at West Brom without making a single league appearance, before joining Danny Cowley’s Terriers for the second.

He then went on to feature 14 times in the second-half of the campaign, scoring two goals, one coming in the 2-1 win over West Brom towards the end of the season.

Now having returned to Benfica B – he left Arsenal to join the Portuguese club back in 2017 – he looks set for a summer move, and new Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is said to interested.

A loan move is on the cards once again, but reports suggest that Huddersfield want a permanent deal. Willock is currently contracted at Benfica until 2022, but Yorkshire Live understand that Willock ‘isn’t out of their price range’.

Huddersfield had a torrid last season in truth – they finished in 18th-place of the season after Danny Cowley and brother Nicky came into the club back in September.

But the pairing wouldn’t see out the season – they were sacked after that win over West Brom, which virtually secured the club’s Championship safety.

The verdict

Fans liked Willock. He was an expansive player, one with great technical ability and a yard of pace, which proved pivotal at points in the second-half of last season.

He could feature right along the front-line for Huddersfield next year but again, this move could cost a fair bit – a loan move with a view to a permanent deal could be advantageous, but at 22, the immediate transfer would surely go down well with fans.