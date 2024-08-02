This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Young Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri looks like he may end up leaving Hillsborough for a temporary period to join another club on loan, with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in the running.

The Star reported that the chances of Cadamarteri, 19, being loaned out was increasing, and that he was being looked at by a number of interested League One teams.

Huddersfield, alongside Blackpool, Stockport County and Wrexham, are thought to be interested in taking the forward for the season, as per The Sheffield Star. Scottish sides like Motherwell and Dundee United have also been linked with the teenager.

Darren Witcoop however has reported that Wrexham are currently leading the race for him, even though they currently have plenty of striker options on their books.

Wednesday are said to favour a loan move rather than a sale of the talented talisman, who scored four goals in 23 appearances last time out in the Championship as an 18-year-old, following reports that some top flight clubs were potentially looking to buy Cadamarteri.

A deal materialising may not be purely up to the player and the prospective temporary club. Even though Wednesday have already brought in a fair few forwards this summer, more may need to come in for the Steel City club to be comfortable sanctioning Cadamarteri's exit.

Huddersfield Town: Bailey Cadamarteri deal makes sense on one condition

Football League World's Terriers fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has said that a move for the 19-year-old Wednesday forward makes sense, so long as they don't heap all of their attacking hopes on him and bring in another, more well-versed option to compete with players like Danny Ward and Rhys Healey.

"Cadamarteri is not someone that I have seen us linked with before. Obviously, his dad has links to the club, and was a really good player for the club, so I'm assuming he'll know Huddersfield well from that perspective," Graeme told FLW.

"I'd like to see someone else come in with a better track record as well. If he's one of two, then that's great. But, if he's one of one, the only one, then that's probably not good enough.

"Of course, he could come in and score a hatful, but I'd like to see us get someone with more experience as well.

"We need two strikers. It's unlikely that we're going to sign two established ones, so one of those being a loan from a club in the higher division is fine.

"Cadamarteri has got a good pedigree, he's from the area so he should probably settle quickly. So, yeah, it makes sense."

Cadamerteri could help Huddersfield address one of their main issues

Adding goals to the team has been a desire of new manager Michael Duff throughout his time with Town. They tried to get Alfie May before Birmingham City hijacked that move, and now their attention has turned to other options.

As soon as Neil Warnock left the club last season, everything started to go down hill. The snowball effect couldn't be stopped, and their fate looked to be sealed long before it actually was.

One particular area that they struggled with was finding the back of the net. They were one of the lowest scoring sides in the Championship last time out - Michal Helik (a defender) and Delano Burgzorg (a loanee who is now with Middlesbrough) were their two top scorers.

That has to change if they want to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking, and Cadamarteri has proven himself to be a solid option up front, when given the chance.

His record in the previous campaign, on the face of it, wasn't brilliant, but he only played an average of 49 minutes per game, and he was only 18 years of age as well. More time on the pitch combined with being in a better team, compared to its competition, should get the best out of the son of ex-Premier League striker Danny.