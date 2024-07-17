Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge in the summer transfer window, after his spell on loan at QPR in 2023-24.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Terriers are in talks over another temporary deal for the 21-year-old.

Having joined Wolves from Manchester City back in the summer of 2021, Hodge has already made a handful of appearances in all competitions for the Molineux outfit's first-team.

He then spent the second-half of last season on loan with QPR, helping Marti Cifuentes' side avoid relegation from the Championship to League One.

Joe Hodge senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Wolves 13 0 0 QPR 8 1 0 As of 17th July 2024

Now, it seems as though the Wolves man could be set for another return to the EFL for the upcoming campaign in order to receive more game-time and continue his development.

Huddersfield Town in talks to sign Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge

As per this latest update, Huddersfield are now keen to secure a temporary deal for Hodge for the coming campaign, and are in discussions over a move.

For their part, it is suggested that Wolves would be willing to let the Republic of Ireland youth international head out on loan this season to further aid his development.

That could apparently also help the Molineux outfit as they aim to work within the financial regulations placed on Premier League clubs.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Hodge's contract with Wolves, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Huddersfield were unable to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One last season, but they have had a busy summer as they look to bounce back in the coming campaign.

As well as appointing Michael Duff as their new manager, they have already made four new first-team signings.

Anthony Evans, Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller and Herbie Kane have all made permanent moves to the John Smith's Stadium since the end of last season.

The Terriers are set to begin their League One campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they make the trip to London Road to face Peterborough United.

Joe Hodge could be a coup in League One for Huddersfield Town

In some ways, the addition of Hodge could be a useful one for the Terriers as they look to push for promotion in the coming campaign, but also a statement of intent.

The midfielder already has some experience of both the Premier League and Championship from his time with Wolves and QPR respectively, and clearly the latter saw him as good enough to make an impact in the second tier.

As a result, he will surely be good enough to make a positive impression at a lower level for Huddersfield as they look to win promotion from League One in the coming campaign.

Hodge's versatility - as he is capable of playing in a variety of midfield roles - is also a useful attribute to be able to call upon.

However, having already signed Kane and Evans to go alongside the likes of Jonathan Hogg, David Kasumu and Ben Wiles, you wonder whether a new central midfield option is the next immediate priority for the club, when other areas may need strengthening as well before the window closes.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see just how much Huddersfield do push for the signing of Hodge over the course of the next few weeks.