Huddersfield Town host Bolton Wanderers in a Saturday lunchtime kickoff which pits one of League One's automatic promotion challengers up against a play-off hopeful.

The Terriers have enjoyed a remarkable 16-game unbeaten run, which they will be looking to build on, while the weekend's trip to West Yorkshire marks Bolton's first game since the club parted company with former boss Ian Evatt on Wednesday morning.

Wanderers' interim managerial responsibilities have been handed to academy coaches Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte, who will be hoping to steer their side to a somewhat unlikely victory.

Meanwhile, Football League World takes a look at the players who are set to miss out on the action when the Terriers take on Wanderers, starting with the hosts:

Ruben Roosken

Summer signing Ruben Roosken is unavailable for Michael Duff's men, after being issued a straight red card in the early stages of a 0-0 draw with Rotherham United on 4th January.

As the Terriers' trip to Shrewsbury Town the following weekend was postponed, Saturday's encounter with Wanderers marks the final game of Roosken's three-match suspension.

David Kasumu

Meanwhile, Huddersfield midfielder David Kasumu has not made a League One appearance since featuring in a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion last month, due to a hamstring injury, and will remain sidelined.

Nigel Lonwijk

Terriers defender Lonwijk has also suffered a hamstring issue, and has not returned to action since being forced to leave the field after just four minutes during the previously mentioned draw with Rotherham.

Duff issued an update on both Lonwijk and Kasumu's setbacks on Friday: "It’s weeks rather than months.

"David will be closer than Nigel.

"They’re both hamstring injuries, but just the type of where it was, there was a bit of tendon involved with Nigel.

"I think you’re probably looking at a couple of weeks for Kas, and maybe three or four for Nigel."

Mickel Miller

Former Rotherham man Mickel Miller's last Terriers appearance came back in November, and he remains a long-term absence following knee surgery.

Danny Ward

Huddersfield stalwart Danny Ward will miss the remainder of the season after being forced off just five minutes into his side's 1-1 draw with Burton due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Chris Forino

Chris Forino is one of two Bolton players who will miss out on Saturday's trip to West Yorkshire, after he underwent surgery on a hamstring issue, which has kept him out of action since September.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man is nearing a return to fitness, though, but the upcoming clash with the Terriers arrives too soon for him, according to the Bolton News.

Kyle Dempsey

Kyle Dempsey is the second guaranteed absentee for the Greater Manchester club, whose last League One appearance came back in October, when his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Birmingham City.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old aggravated a meniscus injury, and will now miss the rest of the campaign, which will come as a major blow for Wanderers.

Kyle Dempsey 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 10 Starts 7 Pass accuracy % 76.1 Assists 2 Goals 3

Meanwhile, defensive duo Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal are doubts for Saturday's encounter with the Terriers, with the Wanderers' makeshift coaching team expected to make a late call on the centre-backs.

As per the Bolton News, Santos has been playing through an injury in recent weeks, after leaving the action at half-time during last weekend's draw with Cambridge United, and was subsequently unavailable when his side lost to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Fellow central defender Toal has made just one appearance since October, courtesy of a hamstring problem, and returned to full training ahead of the Charlton clash, but did not feature in the match.