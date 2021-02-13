Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers: Match preview

Huddersfield Town play host to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan is looking to halt an alarming slump in form at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side arriving in Yorkshire as the division’s basement side.

Story so far

Things were looking really bright for Huddersfield at the turn of the year after a win over Blackburn Rovers on December 29th.

However, things have soured and Town are without a win since then.

They’ve drawn their last two fixtures against Stoke City and Luton Town, but slipped to 17th in the table and are now just five point clear of the relegation zone.

As for Wycombe, they are without a win in five fixtures now and are cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table.

Ainsworth’s side lasted tasted victory on the same evening Huddersfield did, beating Cardiff City 2-1.

Team news

Corberan has a fresh problem in the form of Rolando Aarons, who is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

He joins the likes of Josh Koroma, Carel Eiting and Christopher Schindler out of the side, whilst Richard Stearman remains in the early stages of his recovery.

Harry Toffolo is suspended, which means Lewis O’Brien will shift out to left-back to cover his absence.

Ainsworth is boosted by what’s described as a ‘clean bill of health’ by the club’s official website.

Joe Jacobson looks set to be in contention after returning to the bench midweek, whilst Dominic Gape is now back in full training with Wycombe.

Last time out

This pair met on November 24th and played out a goalless draw at Adams Park.

Their last league meeting in Yorkshire came back in 2011, when the Terriers beat Wycombe 3-0 in League One. They would later go on to beat Wycombe 6-0 in the reverse fixture.

