Huddersfield Town News

Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers: Confirmed XIs; Vallejo in, 6 Chairboys changes

Huddersfield Town host Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Neither of these two sides have tasted victory in the league since December 29th, with this afternoon a hugely important fixture.

Football League World are in place in the John Smith’s Stadium press box, where we have just received official team news.

Team News 

Carlos Corberan is without the suspended Harry Toffolo, with the left-back replaced by Alex Vallejo in the starting line-up.

That means Lewis O’Brien shifts out to left-back, with Vallejo and Jonathan Hogg offering a defensive shield in midfield.

There’s no Rolando Aarons either, with the winger suffering a hamstring injury, but Richard Stearman returns to the bench.

Confirmed Huddersfield XI: Schofield; Pipa, Keogh, Sarr, O’Brien; Hogg, Vallejo; Mbenza, Holmes, Bacuna; Campbell. 

Subs: Leutwiler, Pritchard, Stearman, Duhaney, Thomas, Crichlow, Rowe, Phillips, High. 

Gareth Ainsworth has made six changes to his Wycombe side this afternoon, with Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler, Uche Ikpeazu, Josh Knight and Garath McCleary coming into the side.

Confirmed Wycombe XI: Allsop; Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Ikpeazu, Knight, Horgan, McCleary, Mehmeti. 

Subs: Anderson, Kashket, Muskwe, Thompson, Onyedinma, Samuel, McCarthy, Obita, Ofoborh. 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

