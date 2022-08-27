Huddersfield Town v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship this afternoon.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Huddersfield, who have won only once in four Championship fixtures and saw their fifth game with Coventry City postponed.

As for West Brom, the Baggies have six points on the board, with three draws, one win and one defeat already.

Ahead of the pair meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium, we take a look at everything you need to know:

Team News

Danny Schofield will be without Tom Lees, who serves a suspension. Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are also out with injury, although the latter is now closing in on a return.

Tino Anjorin is in contention after a dead leg, whilst Will Boyle and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are pushing for a recall in the absence of Lees.

Steve Bruce was left disappointed by a much-changed side during the week in the EFL Cup defeat to Derby County.

It’s expected that West Brom will revert to their ‘Championship XI’ that beat Hull City convincingly last weekend.

Daryl Dike is a headline absentee at this stage.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-West Brom midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Graham Dorrans Norwich City Colchester United Alloa Athletic Dunfermline Athletic

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Huddersfield is 3pm, with confirmed team news coming an hour prior at 2pm.

Is there a live stream?

In short, no. That’s owing to the kick-off time in Huddersfield.

However, both clubs continue to offer audio passes to listen to the game if you can’t make it in person.

Alternatively, highlights will be available later in the day on ITV.

Prediction

It’s tough to call what we are going to get from Schofield’s side, particularly after a good break between fixtures. They were good at home in their win over Stoke City, but it’s hard to overlook how vulnerable they are in the early part of matches.

West Brom, meanwhile, have just slapped five goals past Hull City, finding their groove for that first win of the season. It might be that Bruce gets them on a roll now if they can start this afternoon on the front-foot.

FLW predicts: Huddersfield 1-2 West Brom.