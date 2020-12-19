Huddersfield Town v Watford: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Watford today in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan going up against Vladimir Ivic at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Football League World will be in place in West Yorkshire from around 1:30pm, but there’s still plenty to get your teeth into ahead of then.

Here’s our punchy preview…

The story so far

For Huddersfield, it’s been an up and down season. They sit 14th in the table with 25 points on the board.

They were thumped 5-0 by AFC Bournemouth last weekend, but bounced back with a point on the road thanks to a 0-0 draw with Coventry City.

At home, they’ve won three on the spin and haven’t suffered a defeat since November 3rd.

Extending that record will be tough, though, with Watford in town.

Ivic’s side are third and looking to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

They lost to Cardiff City recently, but have responded with wins against Rotherham and Birmingham, alongside a draw with Brentford.

Team news

Ben Hamer isn’t fit enough to return for Huddersfield, meaning Ryan Schofield is set to continue in goal.

The list of absentees at Huddersfield is pinching now, with Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick all out long-term.

Danny Ward is also absent.

As for Watford, Joao Pedro will have a late fitness test, whilst Etienne Capoue might return to the starting XI.

Isaac Success, Will Hughes and Domingos Quina remain out.

Last time out

These two last went up against each other in the Premier League.

The 2018/19 season saw Watford do the double over Huddersfield, but the season before it was the Terriers picking up six points from their two meetings with the Hornets.

In terms of the EFL, their last meeting was in January 2015, when Huddersfield won 3-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.