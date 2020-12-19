Huddersfield Town v Watford: Confirmed XIs; Terriers unchanged, Hornets trio come in

Huddersfield Town host Watford this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Football League World are in place in the press box ahead of a 3pm kick-off in West Yorkshire.

We have just received the confirmed team news, which we run you through here…

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has opted to make no changes from the midweek draw with Coventry City.

That means it’s an unchanged XI, with Ben Hamer not deemed fit enough to return in goal.

Confirmed Huddersfield XI: Schofield; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo; Hogg, O’Brien, Eiting; Bacuna; Mbenza, Campbell.

Subs: Pereira, Vallejo, Pritchard, Diakhaby, Duhaney, Crichlow, Brown, Rowe, Jones.

Watford

Vladimir Ivic’s side also drew in the week, with the Watford boss opting for three changes from the side that faced Brentford.

Andre Gray, Etienne Capoue and Ben Wilmot come into the XI, with Troy Deeney, Nathanial Chalobah and Kiko Femenía dropping out.

Confirmed Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Kabasele, Wilmot; Capoue, Cleverley; Sarr, Garner, Sema; Gray.

Subs: Bachmann, Deeney, Masina, Chalobah, Perica, Sierralta, Navarro, Crichlow, Phillips.