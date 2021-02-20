Huddersfield Town v Swansea City: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Swansea City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan is in desperate need of a win to get Huddersfield moving in the right direction, whilst three points for Steve Cooper and Swansea will be key as they push for promotion.

Story so far

Corberan’s side looked good before the turn of the year. They weren’t challenging for promotion, but they were comfortable in mid-table and settling into a new style of play.

However, the Terriers haven’t won since December 29th and have slipped to 19th in the table, just five points outside the relegation zone.

The past week has seen Huddersfield concede winning positions to lose to Wycombe and Middlesbrough as their woe continues.

Cooper’s side are a complete different story and are unbeaten in the Championship since December 16th.

They’ve won three fixtures on the bounce and currently sit fourth in the table. They do, though, have games in hand on those directly above them in the table and winning those will put the Swans top of the pile in the Championship.

Team news

Isaac Mbenza is the latest Huddersfield player to suffer an injury problem. He limped out of the defeat at Middlesbrough and joins the likes of Rolando Aarons, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting on the sidelines.

There is also no Harry Toffolo for Corberan, as the left-back completes his three-game suspension following a red card in the draw with Luton Town.

As for Swansea, they are making late checks on Kyle Naughton, who picked up a knock in the win over Nottingham Forest during the week.

Liam Cullen, Wayne Routledge, Steven Benda, Brandon Cooper and Tivonge Rushesha are out of this game, but there’s hope that Naughton will pull through and not miss out.

Last time out

This pair met back in October, with Huddersfield 2-1 winners at the Liberty Stadium.

Toffolo and Koroma struck for Corberan’s side, cancelling out an Andre Ayew penalty to pick up an impressive win.

What’s been said?

Corberan: “The Swansea game earlier this season was a long time ago. We had a different team then, but so did they.

“Now they are playing a 3-5-2. They have signed two wingers that allow them to change the shape.

“In a short period of time, a lot has changed for both teams. For me, it’s a different game, but we will try to face it in the same way.”

As per Wales Online, Cooper said: “They have a unique way of playing, Huddersfield, a coach that really commits to how he wants his team to play and I respect that a lot. We’ve got to be tactically and technically very good on Saturday.”

