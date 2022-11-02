Huddersfield Town v Sunderland: The 2 key battles that could dictate the result of this game

Huddersfield Town host Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship tonight.

Mark Fotheringham watched his Huddersfield side slip back to the foot of the table last night following West Brom’s win over Blackpool.

However, there’s an opportunity for Huddersfield to record what would be back-to-back wins if they can get the three points against a Sunderland side starting to look over their shoulders a touch.

Despite sitting 16th in the table, Sunderland are only six points better off than Huddersfield and haven’t won in their last three.

Both sides will be without some key personnel through injury, whilst Sorba Thomas and Jack Clarke are missing for their respective sides through suspension.

Without that key attacking pair on the pitch, we take a look at the TWO key battles that could decide the result:

Jack Rudoni v Corry Evans

Rudoni produced a really good performance in the No.10 position for Huddersfield on Saturday against Millwall, creating chances for both himself and his teammates with some really intelligent play.

He’s a player that’s starting to grow under Fotheringham and that performance at the weekend was just short of a goal contribution.

It’s going to be on Sunderland’s midfielder base, which will likely include Corry Evans, to get on top of him in a way that Jamie Shackleton and Billy Mitchell couldn’t at the weekend.

If Sunderland can do that, it will shutdown one of Huddersfield’s main creative outlets in the absence of Thomas.

Patrick Roberts v Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Ollie Turton’s injury and Sorba Thomas’ suspension means it’s impossible to call who plays at right-back for Huddersfield. Ben Jackson might step across there like he did on Saturday, whilst Kaine Kasler-Hayden could also be brought in from the cold to play.

It’s going to be change on the left for Sunderland, too, with Jack Clarke suspended. That could bring Patrick Roberts back into the side and offer him a chance to show Mowbray what he can do.

If both sides were at full strength, it would be completely different personnel here, yet it’s an area of the pitch that you can watch with particular intrigue given the changes and selection decisions.