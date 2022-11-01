Huddersfield Town v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town will be looking to build on their big win over Millwall from the weekend when they host Sunderland at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday night.

Victory over Gary Rowett’s side on Saturday, the Terriers’ first in four games, saw them move off the bottom of the Championship table, and to within two points of safety going into the midweek games.

Sunderland meanwhile, now have just one win in their last eight games, after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Luton at the weekend.

That has left the Black Cats 16th in the table, four points clear of the bottom three, meaning the pressure is on for both sides going into this one.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions about Huddersfield’s clash with Sunderland, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

Huddersfield have been dealt a big blow in the lead-up to this match, with the news that full-back Ollie Turton will miss several months with an ankle ligament injury he suffered against Millwall.

The Terriers will be without several other senior players for this one. Jonathan Hogg, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson and Tino Anjorin are all unfit to play, while Sorba Thomas is suspended.

Ross Stewart remains out injured for Sunderland, but having come off the bench at Kenilworth Road, Ellis Simms could offer Tony Mowbray’s side a much-needed option at centre forward.

The Black Cats are also set to be without centre backs Aji Alese and Dan Ballard, as well as full-back Niall Huggins and the versatile Lynden Gooch due to long running injury issues here.

Score prediction?

Both sides are missing a number of key players for this one, which could cancel things out for both teams here.

However, the Terriers should be on a high after that victory, and the momentum from that combined with home advantage, could see them over the line for another 1-0 win here.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button.

Highlights will also be shown as part of the EFL round-up show on ITV 1 from 11:50pm.

What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield vs Sunderland is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 2nd November.