Huddersfield Town v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town host Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Danny Schofield and Town, with three straight defeats across all competitions.

Michael O’Neill has seen Stoke endure a mixed start with a 2-0 loss at Millwall backed up by a 2-0 win over Blackpool so far in the Championship, whilst the Potters are also out of the League Cup.

We run you through everything you need to know ahead of the fixture here:

Team News

Huddersfield pair Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward missed Tuesday night’s League Cup defeat to Preston North End with “minor” issues and will be available.

There are no fresh concerns for Schofield, although he remains without Matty Pearson (foot) and David Kasumu (hamstring).

As for Stoke, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are long-term absentees, whilst Josh Tymon and Ben Wilmot both didn’t feature in the League Cup midweek.

O’Neill is expected to revert to something like the side that beat Blackpool last weekend.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream available, but both clubs will be offering audio to listen to the game.

Huddersfield’s match pass is available for £2.50 for this game in isolation.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium is at 3pm, which directly impacts the above regarding live streams.

Confirmed team news will come an hour prior at 2pm.

Score prediction

Huddersfield have had a rough start to the season, with each of their games so far following a similar pattern. They’ve started poorly, gone behind and then failed to come back into the game despite a positive second-half.

Stoke will be aware that an early goal here will give them a real grip on the points in West Yorkshire. They’ve had the better start to the season and have less to lose.

FLW predicts: 2-1 Stoke.

