Huddersfield Town v Stoke City clash given score prediction by EFL expert

After reaching the play-off final last season, Huddersfield Town head into Saturday’s Championship clash with Stoke City in dire form.

Danny Schofield’s side were outclassed at times in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley on the Championship’s opening day, and their misery was further compounded by an away defeat to Birmingham City last Friday.

A convincing midweek to Preston North End in the EFL Cup in midweek will not have done much to improve the mood in the camp.

Stoke City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the campaign.

The Potters suffered an opening day defeat away at Millwall, but managed to pick up all three points at home versus Blackpool last weekend, beating the Seasiders 2-0.

Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is predicting the Potters to pick up another three points this weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium, too.

In his column, he wrote: “Huddersfield fans will have been somewhat concerned at starting a new season just three weeks after the departure of Carlos Corberan and, so far, their worst fears have come true, with the play-off hangover seemingly still in full effect.”

“Danny Schofield’s men have lost all three of their games in all competitions and he will be desperate to get his side out of this rut.

“Stoke, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Millwall, but looked a lot better against Blackpool last weekend.

“Michael O’Neill is under pressure to deliver a promotion challenge this term and, though he won’t be underestimating the Terriers whatsoever, he may see this as a chance to take advantage of their struggles.

“Prutton predicts: 1-2.”

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City is set for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 13th August.

The verdict

This is probably a good prediction by David Prutton here.

Huddersfield have been nothing short of dreadful so far this season, so it is rather easy to back against them at present.

This is the case even with them at home, with us seeing against Burnley and Preston North End that that did not make much of a difference.

The Terriers have to turn things around quickly, but Stoke should be able to take full advantage of them at present.