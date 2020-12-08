Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Confirmed XIs; 1 change apiece

Huddersfield Town host Sheffield Wednesday this evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Football League World will be reporting live from the John Smith’s Stadium throughout, with the team news just coming to us in the press box.

We run you through that here…

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has opted to make just the one change. It’s Christopher Schindler that misses out after his injury, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green drafted into the heart of defence alongside Naby Sarr.

Alex Vallejo comes back onto the bench too.

Confirmed XI: Hamer; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo; Hogg, Eiting, O’Brien; Mbenza, Campbell, Koroma.

Subs: Schofield, Vallejo, Bacuna, Pritchard, Diakhaby, Ward, Brown, Rowe, Phillips.

Sheffield Wednesday

Tony Pulis has opted for just the one change following the 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

He brings Massimo Luongo back in from suspension, with Joost van Aken the man to miss out. Josh Windass is fit enough to play despite a knock from Saturday.

Confirmed XI: Wildsmith; Odubajo, Iorfa, Lees, Borner, Reach; Harris, Paterson, Luongo, Bannan; Windass.

Subs: Dawson, Palmer, van Aken, Pelupessy, Penney, Dele-Bashiru, Rhodes, Brown, Kachunga.