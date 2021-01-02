Huddersfield Town v Reading FC: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Reading FC this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with the pair getting their first taste of action in the New Year.

Carlos Corberan’s side are on a good run of form at the John Smith’s Stadium, whilst Reading under Veljko Paunović chase play-off football.

Story so far

Huddersfield are a mid-table side, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Under Corberan, they are making all the right noises in the Championship. They play with freedom and a clear identity, which is helping them pick up some impressive wins.

It’s five wins on the spin at home, with the scalps of Middlesbrough and Watford secured.

In terms of Reading, they were the season’s fast starters.

They’ve fallen away somewhat since then, but are still firmly in the mix for play-off football this season.

A decent point against Swansea City last time out has left them sixth in the table.

Injury news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Corberan heading into this fixture, with Huddersfield likely to have the same squad available that beat Blackburn the other side of the New Year.

However, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman and Danny Ward remain some of the high-profile absentees.

In terms of Reading, they look set to be without Liam Moore, George Puscas, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

Paunović will still be able to call on players like Michael Olise, though, despite heavy interest expected in him this January.

Last time out

This fixture last season came when Huddersfield were between managers, with Mark Hudson’s side beaten 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison scored the goals for Reading, who then held Huddersfield to a goalless draw at the Madejski Stadium in the reverse fixture. That, like today will be, was played behind closed doors.

