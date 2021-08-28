Huddersfield Town v Reading FC: Confirmed XIs; Sinani retains place, full Hoilett debut

Huddersfield Town host Reading FC this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side are looking for a third league win on the bounce, whilst Veljko Paunović is hoping his Royals can put back-to-back defeats behind them.

Football League World are in place in the press box this afternoon, where we have just received the team news:

Huddersfield Town

Corberan has retained Danel Sinani and Tom Lees in the Huddersfield XI following their impressive performances against Everton in the League Cup midweek, whilst Danny Ward also starts in attack ahead of Fraizer Campbell.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Lees, Pearson, Colwill; Thomas, Hogg (C), O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani; Ward, Koroma.

Subs: Schofield, Vallejo, High, Holmes, Turton, Campbell, Sarr.

Reading FC

Paunovic, meanwhile, hands Junior Hoilett a first start, whilst Tom Holmes starts in the place of injured Tom McIntyre.

Alen Halilovic, a new signing in recent days, starts amongst the subs.

Reading XI: Rafael; Yiadom, Moore (C), Morrison, Holmes; Rinomhota, Laurent; Dele-Bashiru, Swift, Hoilett; Puscas.

Subs: Southwood, Halilovic, Tetek, Stickland, Clarke, Bristow, Sackey.