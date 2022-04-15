Huddersfield Town v QPR: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this evening, looking to further cement their place in the division’s top-six.

Carlos Corberan’s side are looking a good bet already for the play-offs and could yet make the automatic promotion conversation that little bit more interesting.

On the flip side of that, QPR have lost five on the spin and seven of their last eight, with speculation surrounding Mark Warburton’s future.

Football League World are in place in the press box in West Yorkshire, where the team news has just landed:

Huddersfield Town

Corberan has made one change to the side that beat Luton Town on Monday evening, bringing Ollie Turton back into the starting line-up.

Turton replaces Pipa in the side, with the Spaniard on the bench.

He’s joined by Tino Anjorin, who returns to the match day squad in the place of Carel Eiting.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Turton, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas.

Subs: Blackman; Pipa, Anjorin, Rhodes, Koroma, Holmes, Sarr.

QPR

Warburton has made three changes to his starting line-up, including Keiren Westwood, who is well enough to return in goal after illness.

Yoann Barbet and George Thomas also start, as Murphy Mahoney, Stefan Johansen and Dion Sanderson drop onto the bench.

QPR XI: Westwood; Odubajo, Dunne, Barbet, McCallum; Amos, Field, Dozzell; Chair, Thomas; Dykes.

Subs: Mahoney; Johansen, Austin, Ball, Gray, Sanderson, Adomah.