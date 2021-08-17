Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town v Preston North End: Lewis O’Brien starts; McAvoy makes four changes

Published

31 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town welcome Lewis O’Brien back into their starting line-up this evening as they take on Preston North End. 

Both these sides are looking for a first win of the season, with pressure on Carlos Corberan and Frankie McAvoy in their respective dugouts.

Football League World are set and ready in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where O’Brien’s selection is dominating the team news:

Huddersfield Town 

O’Brien comes into the Huddersfield midfield for his first league start of the season after a Covid absence, replacing Duane Holmes.

He joins Scott High in the middle of the park, as he returns and Alex Vallejo drops to the bench.

There’s also a change in goal, with Ryan Schofield out of the firing line following an indifferent weekend performance against Fulham. Lee Nicholls makes his first Championship start after his own Covid absence.

Confirmed Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Sarr, Colwill; Turton, High, Hogg, O’Brien, Thomas; Koroma, Ward. 

Subs: Schofield, Vallejo, Rhodes, Holmes, Campbell, Sinani, Lees. 

Preston North End 

McAvoy has opted to make four changes to his side that lost at Reading over the weekend.

Josh Earl, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ched Evans all come into McAvoy’s starting XI, replacing Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis, Scott Sinclair and Greg Cunningham, who all drop to the bench.

Confirmed Preston XI: Iversen; Van Den Berg, Whiteman, Lindsay, Browne, Evans, Johnson, Storey, Hughes, Earl, Potts. 

Subs: Rudd, Cunningham, Bauer, Ledson, Riis, Maguire, Sinclair. 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

