Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town take on Nottingham Forest this weekend in the Championship play-off final as both teams aim to make it to the Premier League.

The season ended with Huddersfield taking fourth place whilst Nottingham Forest finished fifth and this will now be the fourth time the two sides have faced eachother this season, with Forest winning twice and Huddersfield once.

In the semi-finals, the Terriers saw off Luton beating them 2-1 on aggregate across two legs whilst Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties after the semi-finals between them finished 3-3 on aggregate.

With a chance to play in the top flight, both teams will be hoping why can come out of this game victorious.

Latest team news

Huddersfield have an almost fully fit squad available to them this weekend.

The time off has been a help for Matty Pearson who has been out since March with a knee injury and he is in consideration for a place in the squad at the weekend.

Although Carlos Corberan will have a job to do picking the squad, it’s a good problem to have going into such a crucial game.

Nottingham Forest remain without Lewis Grabban who’s suffering with a hamstring injury as well as Max Lowe who’s been out with a groin injury.

However, they have no fresh injury worries.

Score prediction

It’s sure to be a close game with both teams having had brilliant seasons and having quality in their sides.

However, we are going to say Nottingham Forest will edge it 2-1 because they have had the tenacity to come so far this season as well as the experience of big occasion games during their FA Cup run this season.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event with the programme starting at 3:30pm.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Sunday afternoon with kick-off at 4:30pm.