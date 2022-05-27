Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest: FLW TV preview who will win promotion to the Premier League

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest lock horns at Wembley Stadium this Sunday in the Championship play-off final.

A place in the Premier League is on the line for both clubs and, come Sunday evening, we will know who will be dining at the top table of English football next season.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield squad finished third in the Championship table, whilst Steve Cooper’s Forest were in fourth.

Cooper, though, oversaw a stunning turnaround in the season, as Forest went from bottom and into promotion contention under his watch.

Forest, then, enter the play-off final as many neutral’s favourites to win, although that can often play into Huddersfield’s hands.

