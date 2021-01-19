Huddersfield Town v Millwall: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Millwall tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten 2-0 at Watford over the weekend, but return to the John Smith’s Stadium to host Gary Rowett’s Lions in a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday evening.

We kick things off with a preview…

Story so far

Huddersfield sit 14th in the Championship table and look a mid-table side under Corberan.

They’ve won on nine occasions this season, drawn four times and suffered 11 defeats. It’s back-to-back losses heading into this game too, with Reading and Watford getting the better of the Terriers, who are still searching for a first win of 2021.

In terms of Millwall, a win is a presentable opportunity for the Yorkshire side.

Rowett’s side are falling at a rapid rate in the Championship and sit 16th.

They’ve not won in four fixtures and were well beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, losing 3-1 at the City Ground.

Team news

Fresh from signing a short-term contract with the Terriers, Richard Keogh looks set for a debut alongside the returning Naby Sarr at centre-back.

However, Corberan remains without a number of first-team players still. That includes Josh Koroma, Jonathan Hogg, Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman, whilst Rarmani Edmonds-Green joins them on the sidelines.

Isaac Mbenza and Alex Pritchard are in contention to return to the bench.

Millwall are in a much different position to Huddersfield, with Rowett possessing a wealth of options.

Mason Bennett is pushing for a return to the starting line-up and Ben Thompson could be offered a rare start after a goal at the weekend. Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell also come into contention after a return to training.

There could also be a chance for Mahlon Romeo to come back into the starting side too, but he is competing with Dan McNamara for his place in the side.

Last time out

Millwall hosted Huddersfield in the reverse fixture back at the end of October.

Rowett’s side had enjoyed a positive start to the season, whilst Huddersfield were showing the same inconsistencies they are now.

On the day, Huddersfield were exceptional and won 3-0 thanks to goals from Koroma, Pipa and Lewis O’Brien.

This fixture last season finished in a 1-1 draw, with Matt Smith cancelling out Fraizer Campbell’s goal.

