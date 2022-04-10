Huddersfield Town v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It looks set to be an important clash in race for the play-offs Monday night when Huddersfield Town host Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Both sides currently occupy places in the Championship’s top six, with hosts Huddersfield in fourth, and Luton in fifth, with just one point separating the two sides.

With the likes of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Sheffield United breathing down their necks, both teams will be looking to take all three points from the fixture.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions you might have ahead of this hugely significant game in the Championship promotion battle.

Latest team news

In terms of team news for the home side, Carlos Corberan is set to be without Matty Pearson for the clash, with the defender having sustained a knee injury from a tackle in training.

Corberan is set for a selection boost elsewhere though, with Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward both recovering from the illnesses that saw them miss out against Hull City last time out.

Aside from Pearson, Corberan has a full squad to choose from.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are having some injury difficulties ahead of the clash, with Nathan Jones bemoaning the timing of their injury crisis ahead of the season run in.

Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark have all missed out through injury of late, and as far as we are aware, are likely to do so again against Huddersfield on Monday night.

As a result, Jones will be forced to make compromises for the clash.

Score prediction

This is an important match for both sides, but given the injuries Luton are having to deal with, Carlos Corberan’s side should just edge this one, putting them in a strong position in the top six.

2-1 Huddersfield.

Is there a live stream?

Yes. Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Football. With that said, it will also be available to stream live on SkyGO for customers of the service.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the John Smiths Stadium is set for 7:45pm on Monday 11th April.