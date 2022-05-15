Huddersfield Town v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

The task at hand for both Luton Town and Huddersfield Town will be simple on Tuesday night, with both sides knowing a win will earn a place at Wembley Stadium.

Unfortunately, that will be easier said than done for the sides that came 6th and 3rd in the Championship table.

The score is nicely poised at 1-1 from the first leg at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening.

The teams now meet at the John Smith Stadium, where the hosts won 2-0 during the regular season.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping for a similarly straightforward victory to take his team to the play-off final later this month.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the key issues that need to addressed ahead of kick-off, right here.

Latest team news

Ollie Turton will be fighting to prove his fitness for the Terriers having gone off injured during Friday’s first leg.

Pipa will be waiting in the wings should he be needed to step into the side in his place.

Levi Colwill missed the first leg due to illness, but the Chelsea loanee will surely do everything he can to be available for selection for such an important game.

Sorba Thomas returned to action at Kenilworth Road from the bench and played well despite recovering from knee injury, but he may be kept on the bench with his recovery still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Luton’s biggest injury issues centres around the fitness of Henri Lansbury, who was substituted during the closing stages of the first leg.

Tom Lockyer replaced him on Friday night, so could take his place in the starting lineup if the 31-year old is unavailable.

Nathan Jones will also be hoping that talisman Elijah Adebayo will be able to return to the squad as he recovers from injury.

Score prediction

Huddersfield to progress with a 2-0 win.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

Television coverage of the game will take place live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.

The game will also be available as a live-stream via Sky Go, or with a Sports Pass on Now TV.

What time is kick-off?

Monday night’s game kicks off at 7.45pm.