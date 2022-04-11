Huddersfield Town v Luton Town: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town face-off tonight in the Sky Bet Championship, in what could be a hugely important fixture in the race for the play-offs.

Both these sides are in pursuit of the top-six and enter tonight’s fixture in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just landed:

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan welcomes back Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward, with the senior duo part of four changes from the side that beat Hull City.

Danel Sinani and Pipa also come into the side, as Ollie Turton, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma and Jordan Rhodes drop onto the bench.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Pipa, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Russell, Hogg, O’Brien; Thomas, Ward, Sinani.

Subs: Blackman; Rhodes, Koroma, Holmes, Turton, Sarr, Eiting.

Luton Town

Nathan Jones, meanwhile, has opted for three changes after a draw with Peterborough United.

Sonny Bradley starts for the first time since January and captains the side, whilst Henri Lansbury and Harry Cornick come into the XI.

Luke Berry features on the bench, but Cameron Jerome is absent with an injury.

Luton XI: Shea; Onyedinma, Bree, Bradley, Naismith, Bell; Lansbury, Campbell, Mpanzu; Cornick, Adebayo.

Subs: Isted; Potts, Berry, Hylton, Snodgrass, Kioso, Muskwe.

