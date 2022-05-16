Huddersfield Town v Luton Town: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges ahead of play-off clash

Huddersfield Town host Luton Town in the second leg of their play-off semi-final tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Football League World are in place in the press box ready for kick-off, with the team news just breaking.

Carlos Corberan has made two changes from the first leg’s 1-1 draw, bringing Pipa and Levi Colwill into his side.

Pipa replaces Ollie Turton at right wing-back, whilst Colwill comes in for Naby Sarr, who is amongst the substitutes. Turton is absent from the squad with an injury.

Nathan Jones, meanwhile, has been able to recall Elijah Adebayo onto his bench.

Robert Snodgrass also starts the game, as does Danny Hylton. Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome drop out, with the latter on the bench.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Holmes.

Subs: Blackman; Anjorin, Rhodes, Ruffels, Thomas, Sarr, Eiting.

Luton XI: Ingram; Naismith, Burke, Bradley; Bree, Campbell, Clark, Bell; Snodgrass; Cornick, Hylton.

Subs: Isted; Potts, Adebayo, Mendes Gomes, Lockyer, Kioso, Jerome.

