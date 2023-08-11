Highlights Huddersfield Town has had a tough start to the new season with back-to-back defeats in the league and cup.

Leicester City started the season well with a 2-1 win over Coventry City, despite an unconvincing performance.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for Leicester, believing they have enough individual quality to see off Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town take on Leicester City in the Championship at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Neil Warnock agreed to remain in charge of the Terriers for another year after leading them to safety last season following his appointment in February, but it has been a tough start to the new campaign for his side with back-to-back defeats in league and cup.

Town were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in their opening game on Saturday.

Morgan Whittaker gave the Pilgrims the lead in the sixth minute as he took advantage of some poor defending from the visitors, but the Terriers equalised when Michal Helik finished from close range in first-half stoppage time.

Town dominated the early stages of the second half, but Argyle restored their lead in the 73rd minute through Bali Mumba's outstanding individual effort before the hosts sealed the victory just three minutes later when Ryan Hardie latched on to Whittaker's pass and fired home.

There was further frustration for Warnock's men as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the Foxes got off to an excellent start to the season with a 2-1 win over Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Sky Blues dominated much of the first half, with Kasey Palmer going close on two occasions and Ellis Simms and Kyle McFadzean seeing their efforts blocked.

Coventry took a deserved lead just after the break when McFadzean headed home Gustavo Hamer's corner and they had chances to extend their advantage, but the Foxes equalised in the 77th minute when Dennis Praet crossed for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to nod in.

The visitors continued to threaten, with Mads Hermansen tipping Haji Wright's shot onto the crossbar before Matt Godden fired wide from the rebound, but Leicester won it with three minutes remaining through Dewsbury Hall's superb curling strike.

Enzo Maresca maintained his winning start as Leicester manager as his side beat League One side Burton Albion 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes it could be a third consecutive defeat for Huddersfield, predicting a 1-0 win for Leicester.

"Neil Warnock would have known how tough a prospect turning up to Home Park on the opening day of the season would have been for Huddersfield, and so it proved as they took nothing from Plymouth," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It doesn't get any easier, as they face Leicester on Saturday. The Foxes weren't great against Coventry, but the brilliance of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got them over the line, and they have that individual quality for this league that will keep them going as they continue to gel under Enzo Maresca. They should have enough to see off Huddersfield."

Will Leicester City beat Huddersfield Town?

Leicester certainly come into the game as strong favourites.

It has been a poor start to the season for Huddersfield and it is tough to see them getting anything against the Foxes.

While it was not a particularly impressive display from Leicester against Coventry on Sunday, they had the individual quality to win the game and they may have too much for the Terriers in this one.

There is plenty more to come from the Foxes as they adapt to Maresca's style of play and they should keep up their winning start to the season here.