Huddersfield Town and Leicester City head into this weekend's affair with vastly contrasting confidence and expectations.

Huddersfield, who only narrowly secured survival last term courtesy of Neil Warnock's archetypal firefighting mastery, fell to defeat in their opening encounter on Saturday afternoon against newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Naturally, the 3-1 defeat in Devon will have sounded alarm bells up at Huddersfield, with the dire need for further reinforcements sorely highlighted in the nature of that result.

They will, of course, need to pick up drastically against a Leicester City side who fought back on Sunday to claim a courageous 2-1 victory over M69 rivals Coventry City, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's late brace illuminating the star quality possessed within the Foxes' ranks.

Off the back of that, Leicester will be striving for all three points yet again when they travel to West Yorkshire, as they look to waste no time in their bid to return to the big time at the first time of asking following relegation from the Premier League.

Huddersfield's ambitions are more modest.

Barring something very special between now and the end of the month, they will be quite content to just stay afloat and stave off the distinct threat of relegation in a Championship season that promises to showcase a new and imposing breed of quality and competitiveness right throughout the division.

As we all know, however, the Championship also yields the fundamentals of being arguably the most unpredictable football league in Europe, and given the interminable series of shock results that it produces, it will be interesting to see if Huddersfield can conjure up just that when they host Enzo Maresca's Leicester this coming weekend.

So, FLW has summarised everything you need to know ahead of the John Smith's Stadium showdown.

What is the latest Huddersfield Town and Leicester City team news?

The picture will be painted more clearly when Warnock and Maresca undertake their respective press conferences later this week.

Town supporters will be awaiting an update on defender Matty Pearson, who limped off on the cusp of the interval during their trip to Plymouth after a collision with Conor Hazard.

And when quizzed on Pearson post-match, Warnock explained to YorkshireLive: “I don’t know really – it’s just a dead leg though. He’s just said he couldn’t move, so it’s not like Matty is it?

Hopefully it’s just bruising. We’ll have a look in the next 48 hours once he’s had the old ice pack on.”

Away from that, Huddersfield have a clean bill of health as things stand, whereas Conor Coady is set to sit out of Maresca's traveling squad following a foot injury during their pre-season outing against OH Leuven.

The new signing was absent from their season opener and appears unlikely to feature in the coming weeks.

Viktor Kristiansen also missed out on the win over Coventry with a minor injury, but he could well be in line to make his first Championship outing this Saturday.

Is Huddersfield Town v Leicester City live on TV or available to stream?

Unfortunately for supporters unable to make it to the game, this fixture will not be broadcasted anywhere domestically as it is a 15:00 kick-off.

Can I buy tickets for Huddersfield Town v Leicester City?

Tickets are available in the home end, which can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Leicester have sold out the allocation for their first second-tier trip on the road since April 2014, which was, coincidentally enough, to Huddersfield.

What time is kick-off between Huddersfield Town and Leicester City?

As aforementioned, the clash will commence at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 12.