Darren Moore takes charge of his first home game as Huddersfield Town manager this weekend.

The Terriers face the difficult challenge of taking on the in-form Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Moore oversaw his first game as the new Huddersfield manager on Monday evening when his side took on Coventry City in the CBS Arena.

A late goal courtesy of Michal Helik sealed a point in the dying stages of the game, moving the team up to 17th in the Championship table.

However, opponents Ipswich are currently second in the standings with 21 points from a possible 24.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the division this year, with the Tractor Boys emerging as a promotion contender.

Ipswich have won their last five games in a row in all competitions, including a comeback 3-2 win over Premier League side Wolves on Tuesday night.

Goals from Omari Hutchinson, Freddie Ladapo and Jack Taylor saw the team turn around a 2-0 deficit to progress to the fourth round of the competition, where they will face Fulham.

What is the latest team news ahead of Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town?

Josh Ruffels was a noticeable absentee for the draw against the Sky Blues on Monday night, but it is hoped he will make a return this weekend.

A groin injury kept him out of action, but Moore has confirmed that it was a precautionary decision.

However, it is less clear whether Danny Ward will be available to make a return to the team, with forward now missing the last three fixtures through injury.

It is also expected that David Kasumu will remain on the sidelines following a hamstring injury suffered against Stoke City last week.

McKenna made 10 changes to the side that won 4-3 over Blackburn Rovers last weekend, for Tuesday’s win over Wolves.

Expect further changes again on Saturday, with the manager likely looking to rotate his players in order to keep legs fresh.

However, there is some uncertainty over the availability of the likes of Leif Davis after he was not included in the matchday squad for the win over Premier League opposition midweek.

The defender went off injured against Rovers, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in time for Saturday’s trip to the John Smith Stadium.

How to watch Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town?

Huddersfield’s clash with Ipswich will not be available for broadcast live on TV or via streaming due to the blackout rule in the UK.

Coverage of the game will be available via radio, or with updates through Football Focus or Soccer Saturday on the BBC or Sky Sports News respectively.

Highlights of the game will be available on YouTube, or through ITV’s highlights programme later in the evening.

Are tickets available for Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town?

Tickets are available on the Huddersfield website, with prices ranging from £25 to £10 depending on your age bracket.

Travelling supporters can find tickets for the away section on Ipswich’s website.

Cost of tickets range from £25 to £10 depending on age bracket, excluding booking fees.

What time does Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town kick-off?

The game gets underway at the John Smith Stadium at 3pm.