Huddersfield Town v Hull City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town host Hull City tomorrow afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

Carlos Corberan’s side picked up four points from clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town prior to the international break, keeping Huddersfield in touching distance of the play-offs.

As for Hull, Grant McCann’s side have clawed their way out of the relegation zone thanks to a draw with Blackpool and win over Middlesbrough.

Both sides, then, will be looking to build on that this weekend.

We provide everything you need to know ahead of the fixture below:

Team News 

Corberan is able to call on Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill once again after the pair’s return to training. Neither featured against Blackburn or Luton due to injury but have used the international break to get back into contention. The expectancy will be that both start.

Alex Vallejo is absent with a knee injury, whilst Mipo Odubeko has been struggling with illness in the last week. Jordan Rhodes, Pipa, Aaron Rowe and Ryan Schofield remain long-term absentees.

As for Hull, they’ve been boosted by the return of George Honeyman. The influential midfielder has had his start to 2021/22 disrupted due to injury but offers McCann a positive ahead of Huddersfield.

Tom Huddlestone could also feature in West Yorkshire.

Is there a live stream?

Both clubs are providing their own audio stream via iFollow, with Huddersfield’s priced at only £2.50.

Hull have sold out their away ticket allocation, whilst home supporters can purchase tickets for £25 (adult), £20 (65+), £15 (U18) or £11 (U11).

Alternatively, you can follow the game on Twitter through Football League World journalist, Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie).

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with team news coming an hour earlier (2pm).


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

