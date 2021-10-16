Huddersfield Town v Hull City: Confirmed XIs as Colwill and Hogg return whilst Honeyman lands first start

Huddersfield Town host Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon.

Both sides picked up important points prior to the October international break and will be looking to hit the ground running in today’s fixture.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just dropped:

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has brought Levi Colwill and Jonathan Hogg back into his starting line up after injury, whilst Duane Holmes comes in and replaces Josh Koroma.

Naby Sarr and Scott High are the other two players to drop out of the side as Corberan makes three changes in total.

Huddersfield Town XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Holmes.

Subs: Bilokapic; Koroma, Aarons, High, Turton, Campbell, Sarr.

Hull City

Grant McCann, meanwhile, hands George Honeyman his first start of the season.

The midfielder’s return is part of four changes to the side that last featured the other side of the international break.

Lewie Coyle, Mallik Wilks and Callum Elder also come in.

Hull City XI: Ingram; Coyle, Bernard, Greaves, Elder; Smallwood, Cannon, Honeyman; Smith, Wilks, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Baxter; Docherty, Eaves, Emmanuel, McLoughlin, Moncur, Magennis.