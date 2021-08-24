Huddersfield Town v Everton: Confirmed XIs; 6 Town changes, 9 fresh faces for Benitez

Huddersfield Town host Premier League Everton in the second round of the League Cup this evening.

Carlos Corberan’s side progressed past Sheffield Wednesday in the first round and have been rewarded with something of a glamour tie in the form of Everton.

Rafa Benitez’s Toffees are the visitors at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening, with Football League World in position in the press box to bring updates throughout the evening.

Here’s the confirmed team news:

Huddersfield Town

Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo, Duane Holmes, Tom Lees, Fraizer Campbell and Danel Sinani have all be drafted into the Huddersfield team this evening.

Levi Colwill, Jonathan Hogg, Ollie Turton, Josh Koroma, Lewis O’Brien and Danny Ward drop out of the side that started Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship, as Corberan opts to shuffle his pack.

Ward is absent with a sore knee, whilst Hogg is rested. The other four all feature on the bench.

Huddersfield Town XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Sarr; Thomas, High, Vallejo, Holmes, Toffolo (C); Sinani, Campbell.

SUBS: Schofield, O’Brien, Koroma, Aarons, Turton, Colwill, Russell.

Everton

Benitez, meanwhile, has opted for nine changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane are the only two to retain their place.

Everton XI: Begovic; Kenny, Holgate (C), Keane, Branthwaite, Nkounkou; Davies, Gbamin, Iwobi, Townsend; Kean.

SUBS: Lonergan, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray.