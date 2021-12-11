Huddersfield Town v Coventry City: Confirmed XIs as Pearson returns and Gyokeres drops to the bench

Huddersfield Town host Coventry City in the Championship’s lunchtime kick-off today.

Carlos Corberan’s Town side are losing ground in the race for the play-offs, whilst Mark Robins’ Coventry are seventh after losing to West Brom last weekend.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just landed.

Huddersfield Town

Following last week’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley at Oakwell, Corberan has made two changes.

Matty Pearson comes back into the defence, whilst Duane Holmes returns to the attacking set-up. Ollie Turton and Fraizer Campbell are the two to drop out.

Jordan Rhodes returns from injury to take a place on the bench.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, High, O’Brien, Toffolo; Holmes, Ward, Koroma.

Subs: Schofield; Rhodes, Ruffels, Turton, Campbell, Sarr, Russell.

Coventry City

Robins, meanwhile, has brought Dominic Hyam, Liam Kelly and Jamie Allen back into his side.

Gustavo Hamer drops out of the squad, whilst Viktor Gyokeres and Ian Maatsen take a place on the bench.

Coventry XI: Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Rose; Kane, Kelly, Sheaf, Dabo; O’Hare, Allen; Godden.

Subs: Wilson; Jones, Gyokeres, Maatsen, Walker, Shipley, Eccles.