Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at the John Smith’s Stadium

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town are looking to continue their unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship this evening as they take on Cardiff City. 

Carlos Corberan’s side are 15 games unbeaten across all competitions, which has helped them strengthen their hold on a play-off place.

Cardiff, though, offer an interesting test given their recent form under Steve Morison.

It’s four wins in six for the Bluebirds, who have moved comfortably away from the trouble brewing at the bottom of the Championship.

We run you through tonight’s confirmed team news:

Huddersfield Town 

Corberan has resisted the urge to bring Levi Colwill back into his starting line-up, leaving the Chelsea loanee on the bench on his return from injury.

He’s joined by Harry Toffolo and Jonathan Hogg amongst the substitutes, as both drop out from the side that beat Fulham at the weekend.

Josh Ruffels and Danel Sinani come in and replace them.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees; Thomas, Russell, O’Brien, Ruffels; Sinani, Ward, Holmes. 

Subs: Blackman; Toffolo, Hogg, Rhodes, Koroma, Colwill, Eiting. 

Cardiff City 

Morison, meanwhile, has named an unchanged side from Cardiff’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool last time out.

Joe Ralls, though, is able to return to the match day squad, taking his place on the bench.

Cardiff XI: Smithies; Ng, Flint, McGuinness; Drameh, Doyle, Wintle, Vaulks, Bagan; Hugill, Davies. 

Subs: Phillips; Ralls, Ikpeazu, Doughty, Harris, King, Denham. 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

