Huddersfield Town v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

With EFL action returning this weekend, Huddersfield Town are starting their season hosting newly relegated side Burnley.

Both sides have seen a fair amount of change this summer with Carlos Corberan having departed Town whilst Vincent Kompany has arrived as the new man in charge at Turf Moor.

Furthermore, both teams will also be eager to get off to a successful start as they aim for a top of the table finish this year.

The Terriers made it to the play-off final last season but lost out to Nottingham Forest at Wembley whilst Burnley are looking to return to the top flight on the first time of asking.

Latest team news:

Huddersfield are looking in good shape going into the game with a near fully fit squad.

Danny Schofield confirmed that Matty Pearson may have a slight injury but he’s not yet ruled out for the game.

Burnley too look to be in good form for this game as journalist Andy Jones confirms that both Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine are fit and available for selection after previously being in doubt.

Score prediction:

This will no doubt be a competitive game and both managers will be wanting to get off to a good start to life as managers in the Championship.

However, Burnley look like they’ve made some really exciting additions to their side this year and therefore we’re saying 2-1 to the Clarets.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been picked for TV and will therefore be available to watch on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Friday night and kick-off is at 8pm.