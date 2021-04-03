Huddersfield Town v Brentford: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Brentford in the Championship’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend.

Carlos Corberan continues to look to pull Huddersfield away from the Championship relegation zone, whilst Thomas Frank is hoping to keep Brentford in the automatic promotion race.

Story so far

A fairly positive first half of the season was wasted by Huddersfield at the turn of the year, with Corberan’s side winning just twice since December 29th.

That’s seen them fall into something of a relegation battle in the Championship, although recent form has started pulling them away.

Heading into this game, Huddersfield are four unbeaten.

In terms of Brentford, they are in promotion contention once more in the Championship and looking to right the wrongs of last season.

Frank’s side have been electric at times, with Ivan Toney spearheading their push for the Premier League.

Yet, heading into this game they’ve drawn back-to-back fixtures and are slipping off the pace.

Team news

Huddersfield could welcome back Rolando Aarons after an injury setback, but this game will come too soon for Josh Koroma despite his return to training this week.

Oumar Niasse has picked up an injury before his chance of debut, whilst there’s still no Harry Toffolo either. Juninho Bacuna and Pipa have returned from international duty without issue and will be in contention.

There are a couple of fitness issues for Brentford too.

Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva headline those that are absent, whilst Luka Racic and Shandon Baptiste are not going to be in contention either for the Bees.

Last time out

Brentford made short work of Huddersfield in the reverse fixture back at the start of the season, winning 3-0.

All three goals came in the second-half, with Dasilva, Marcus Forss and Bryan Mbeumo all on the scoresheet for the Bees in West London.

This fixture last season took place in mid-January, with Huddersfield frustrating Brentford and holding them to a goalless draw.

