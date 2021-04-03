Huddersfield Town v Brentford: Confirmed XIs; Sanogo starts, Pinnock returns

Huddersfield Town host Brentford this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with a big three points on the line.

Carlos Corberan is looking to extend Huddersfield’s four-game unbeaten run, whilst Thomas Frank is hoping that his side can keep the pressure on Norwich City and Watford in the automatic promotion race.

Football League World are already in position in the John Smith’s Stadium press box, where the team news has just come in.

Huddersfield Town

For Corberan, there’s been a long break since a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in mid-March, with the Town head coach opting for two changes to his side from that evening.

Yaya Sanogo starts in attack, whilst Alex Vallejo also comes into the side. Juninho Bacuna and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are the men to drop out onto the bench.

Huddersfield XI: Scofield; Vallejo, Keogh, Sarr; Duhaney, Hogg, O’Brien, Holmes, Pipa; Sanogo, Campbell.

Subs: Pereira, Bacuna, Stearman, Mbenza, Thomas, Ward, Rowe, Edmonds-Green, High.

Brentford

Frank’s side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out in the Championship, denting their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Today, there’s three changes in personnel, as Mads Roerslev, Ethan Pinnock and Saman Ghoddos come into the side for Henrick Dalsgaard, Winston Reid and Mathias Jensen.

Brentford XI: Raya; Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Sorensen; Norgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Mbeumo Toney, Canos.

Subs: Daniels, Goode, Jensen, Emiliano, Forss, Reid, Zamburek, Bidstrup.