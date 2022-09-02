Huddersfield Town v Blackpool FC score prediction issued by EFL expert

It should be a competitive matchup in the Championship this weekend when Huddersfield Town welcome Blackpool to the John Smiths Stadium.

The home side do so in dire form, though, having won just one of their last five league matches.

Last time out on Wednesday night, the Terriers were defeated 2-0 away at Bristol City, with goals from Nakhi Wells and Antoine Semenyo sealing all three points for the Robins.

That result leaves Huddersfield sitting 23rd in the Championship heading into the weekend with just four points on the board at this early stage.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have double that points return at this stage of the season.

The Seasiders are however three league matches without a victory, sitting 15th in the table after a 1-0 midweek defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Huddersfield Town players born in?

1 of 25 Christopher Schindler? Austria England France Germany

With that being said, Sky Sports expert and columnist David Prutton is backing the Seasiders to turn things around this weekend, though, and pick up all three points at the John Smiths Stadium.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton predicted a scoreline of Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool.

The Verdict

I’m not sure about Prutton’s prediction here.

Both sides are out of form going into this one and in that scenario, I’d give the edge to the home side, as poor as they have been.

It’s still early days, though, and a win on Saturday would certainly lift the mood surrounding Danny Schofield’s side.

As such, I’d back them for the victory this weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium in front of their own fans.