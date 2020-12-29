Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening, with both sides looking for a win to send them into 2021.

Carlos Corberan’s side are itching for a little bit of consistency, which is the same for Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

Tonight, Football League World will be live from the John Smith’s Stadium to provide coverage.

Story so far

As mentioned, these two lack consistency.

Huddersfield sit 14th in the table on 28 points, whilst Blackburn are 11th and only a point ahead of the Yorkshire side.

Boxing Day saw Huddersfield lose to Barnsley, who came from behind to deny Corberan’s side points on the road.

As for Blackburn, they were held by struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield have won four on the spin at the John Smith’s Stadium, whilst Blackburn’s last away victory was over a month ago now (Preston).

Team news

Huddersfield have a long list of injuries including Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman. That leaves Corberan with a similar group of players that lost to Barnsley.

Mowbray has no fresh concerns after Boxing Day and could welcome back Tom Trybull.

Bradley Dack’s wait for a start looks like it will go on, but Ben Brereton is pushing for a return to the starting XI.

Lewis Travis remains a short period away from returning.

Last time out

Both meetings last season in the Championship provided goals.

A 2-2 draw came at Ewood Park in October, with Karlan Grant and Juninho Bacuna scoring either side of Lewis Holtby and Bradley Dack to wrap up a point for the Terriers.

The reverse fixture, coincidently, was played on December 29th 2019. Huddersfield were 2-1 winners as Jon Gorenc Stanković and Steve Mounie cancelled out Danny Graham’s opener.